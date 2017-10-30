JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Technology

Japan Inc's safety failures point to deeper malaise
Business Standard

Could Chile be the New Saudi Arabia of e-age?

Standard e-car batteries can use 10 kg of lithium

Business Standard 

Lithium
Some models by Tesla have 40 kg in their battery packs

Lithium is one of the most important raw materials used in top-notch battery technology. It will become even more important once the e-mobility revolution gets into full swing. Chile has reserves of around 7.5 million tonnes slumbering under its surface. 

This could make the South American country one of the most important players of the nascent e-age, something like the new Saudi Arabia. While smartphone batteries use some 3 gm of lithium, standard e-car batteries can use 10 kg of lithium. Some models by Tesla have 40 kg in their battery packs. Here is a look: 

Could Chile be the New Saudi Arabia of e-age?
First Published: Mon, October 30 2017. 03:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements