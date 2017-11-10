Countdown to Brexit: UK to leave European Union on March 29, 2019 at 11 pm

The will exit the (EU) at 11 p.m. on March 29, 2019, British Prime Minister announced on Friday.

May outlined plans to set the UK's departure date and time from the EU in law, warning she will not tolerate any attempt to block

She said the will be amended to formally commit to at 11 p.m. on March 29, 2019, reports the BBC.

"Let no one doubt our determination or question our resolve, is happening," she wrote in an article in The Daily Telegraph.

"It will be there in black and white on the front page of this historic piece of legislation: the will be leaving the EU on March 29, 2019 at 11 p.m."

The draft legislation has already passed its second reading and will now be scrutinised by MPs next week, reports the BBC.

May said most people wanted politicians to "come together" to negotiate a good deal, adding that MPs on all sides should help scrutinise it.

She said the government would listen to MPs if they had ideas for improving the bill but warned against attempts to halt the process.

"We will not tolerate attempts from any quarter to use the process of amendments to this Bill as a mechanism to try to block the democratic wishes of the British people by attempting to slow down or stop our departure from the "

May said the "historic" bill was "fundamental to delivering a smooth and orderly Brexit" and would give "the greatest possible clarity and certainty for all businesses and families across the country".

Negotiations between London and Brussels have entered their sixth round without any progress on the terms of the UK's departure from EU, a deadlock that has created great uncertainty for companies and living in the UK.