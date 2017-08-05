Country rules: the 'splinternet' may be the future of the web

Both The Economist and WIRED are worried about the “splinternet”. The UK research organisation NESTA thinks it could “break up” the world wide web as we know it.

What is this awkwardly named idea? It’s the concept that someone’s experience of the in Turkey, for example, is increasingly different from their experience of the in Australia.

Travellers to China, in particular, will be familiar with this phenomenon. Thanks to the government’s tight control, they have to use Baidu rather than as their search engine, and are unable to access or news sites like The Economist and the New York Times.

We have a growing because of blocking and the need for companies to comply with diverse, often conflicting national policies, and

This tension is particularly apparent when it comes to the likes of Google, and These platform companies have users in almost every country, and governments are increasingly insisting that they comply with and when it comes to access and

The was never truly open

The idea of the as an independent, global and unregulated platform has always been something of a fiction. Even at the height of techno-futurist rhetoric about its potential to transcend national boundaries in the late 1990s, there were always exceptions.

The Chinese Communist Party understood from the start that the was simply a new form of media, and media control was central to national sovereignty and its authority.

But the refers to a broader tendency to use laws and regulatory powers within territorial jurisdictions to set limits on digital activities.

A threshold moment was Edward Snowden’s revelations in 2013. The documents he shared suggested that the US National Security Agency, through its PRISM program, had been collecting information from global users of Google, Facebook, Apple, and

In countries such Brazil, whose leaders had had their intercepted, this accelerated moves towards developing national control.

Brazil’s Marco Civil da Internet law, for instance, now requires global companies to comply with Brazilian laws around

Is this a bad thing?

Until now, much of the appeal of the has been that it’s driven by user and preferences, and not by governments.

But people are paying more attention to hate speech, targeted online abuse, extremism, fake news and other toxic aspects of online culture. Women, people of colour and members of certain religions are disproportionately targeted online.

Academics such as Tarleton Gillespie and public figures such as Stephen Fry are part of a growing rejection of the typical response of platform providers: that they are “just companies” – intermediaries – and cannot involve themselves in regulating speech.

A UK House of Commons report into “hate and its violent consequences” noted that:

…there is a great deal of evidence that these platforms are being used to spread hate, abuse and extremism. That trend continues to grow at an alarming rate but it remains unchecked and, even where it is illegal, largely unpoliced.

If we say online hate speech “should be policed”, two obvious questions arise: who would do it and on what grounds?

At present, on the major platforms is largely managed by the companies themselves. The Guardian’s Facebook Files revealed both the extent and limitations of such moderation.

We may see governments become increasingly willing to step in, further fragmenting the user experience.

Fair play for all

There are other concerns at play in the One is the question of equity between companies and traditional media.

Brands like Google, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, and are eclipsing traditional media giants. Yet film, television, newspapers and magazines are still subject to considerably greater levels of country-specific and public scrutiny.

For example, Australian commercial television networks must comply with locally produced material and children’s regulations. These mostly do not apply to YouTube or despite audiences and advertisers migrating to these providers.

It is increasingly apparent to media policy makers that existing aren’t meaningful unless they extend into the online space.

In Australia, the 2012 Convergence Review sought to address this. It recommended that media should apply to “ Service Enterprises” that met a particular size threshold, rather than basing the rules on the platform that carries the

Do we want a

We may be heading towards a unless new can be set. They must combine the benefits of openness with the desire to ensure that online platforms operate in the public interest.

Yet if platform providers are forced to navigate a complex network of national laws and regulations, we risk losing the seamless interconnectedness of

The burden of finding a solution rests not only on governments and regulators, but on the platforms themselves.

Their legitimacy in the eyes of users is tied up with what Bank of England chair Mark Carney has termed for markets is a “social licence to operate”.

Although Google, Facebook, Apple, Amazon, and others operate globally, they need to be aware that the public expects them to be a force for social good locally.

Terry Flew, Professor of Media and Communications, Queensland University of Technology

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article.