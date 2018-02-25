JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

House committee publishes redacted version of Democratic intelligence memo
Business Standard

CPC proposes removing presidential term limits; Xi may stay beyond 2023

In 2016, the CPC officially gave him the title of core leader

Press Trust of India  |  Beijing 

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. Photo: Reuters.
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. Photo: Reuters.

The ruling Communist Party of China Central Committee on Sunday proposed to remove a limit of two consecutive terms for the president and the vice president, paving the way for President Xi Jinping to stay on beyond 2023. The Central Committee proposed removing the clause that the President and Vice-President "shall serve no more than two consecutive terms" from the country's Constitution, state-run Xinhua news agency reported today. President Xi, who is also head of the CPC and military, began his second five-year tenure last year, following a national Congress of the CPC. Xi, 64, was elected as the head of the Party and President in 2013 and later took over as head of the military. In 2016, the CPC officially gave him the title of "core" leader. The removal of the term limit, which was expected to be endorsed by the Plenum of the party to be held tomorrow was expected to give Xi, regarded as the most powerful leader in modern China, a limitless tenure.

First Published: Sun, February 25 2018. 15:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements