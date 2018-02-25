CPC proposes removing presidential term limits; Xi may stay beyond 2023

The ruling Central Committee on Sunday proposed to remove a limit of two consecutive terms for the and the vice president, paving the way for to stay on beyond 2023. The Central Committee proposed removing the clause that the and Vice- "shall serve no more than two consecutive terms" from the country's Constitution, state-run Xinhua news agency reported today. Xi, who is also head of the and military, began his second five-year tenure last year, following a national Congress of the Xi, 64, was elected as the head of the Party and in 2013 and later took over as head of the military. In 2016, the officially gave him the title of "core" leader. The removal of the term limit, which was expected to be endorsed by the Plenum of the party to be held tomorrow was expected to give Xi, regarded as the most powerful leader in modern China, a limitless tenure.