TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Deutsche Bank agrees to $7.2 billion mortgage settlement with US
Business Standard

Credit Suisse to pay $5.3 billion US deal on mortgages

Credit Suisse: The deal was subject to negotiation of final documentation and approval

Reuters  |  ZURICH 

Credit Suisse to pay $5.3 billion US deal on mortgages
US dollar. Photo: Reuters

Credit Suisse had agreed in principle to pay U.S. authorities $2.48 billion to settle claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, the Swiss bank said on Friday.

Credit Suisse will also provide $2.8 billion in consumer relief over five years from the settlement, it said in a statement, adding the deal was subject to negotiation of final documentation and approval by its board of directors.

"Credit Suisse will take a pre-tax charge of approximately $2 billion in addition to its existing reserves against these matters. This will be taken in our 4Q 2016 financial results," it added.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Credit Suisse to pay $5.3 billion US deal on mortgages

Credit Suisse: The deal was subject to negotiation of final documentation and approval

Credit Suisse: The deal was subject to negotiation of final documentation and approval

Credit Suisse had agreed in principle to pay U.S. authorities $2.48 billion to settle claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, the Swiss bank said on Friday.

Credit Suisse will also provide $2.8 billion in consumer relief over five years from the settlement, it said in a statement, adding the deal was subject to negotiation of final documentation and approval by its board of directors.

"Credit Suisse will take a pre-tax charge of approximately $2 billion in addition to its existing reserves against these matters. This will be taken in our 4Q 2016 financial results," it added.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Credit Suisse to pay $5.3 billion US deal on mortgages

Credit Suisse: The deal was subject to negotiation of final documentation and approval

Credit Suisse had agreed in principle to pay U.S. authorities $2.48 billion to settle claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, the Swiss bank said on Friday.

Credit Suisse will also provide $2.8 billion in consumer relief over five years from the settlement, it said in a statement, adding the deal was subject to negotiation of final documentation and approval by its board of directors.

"Credit Suisse will take a pre-tax charge of approximately $2 billion in addition to its existing reserves against these matters. This will be taken in our 4Q 2016 financial results," it added.

image
Business Standard
177 22