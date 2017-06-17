Cuba denounces Donald Trump policy changes but is open to dialogue

-
Cuba's government has criticised new restrictions on ties with the United States (US) that were announced by President Donald Trump, but reiterated its willingness to hold "respectful dialogue" with Washington.
"The government of Cuba denounces the new measures toughening the embargo" imposed on the island nation since 1962, according to a statement read on state television yesterday.
However, Havana "reiterates its willingness to continue the respectful dialogue and cooperation" that has taken place with Washington since 2015 when the drive for restored ties began under then president Barack Obama.
