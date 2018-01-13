Current and former Uber security staffers cast doubt on spying claims

The former of Technologies Inc. swore in a closed legal proceeding that he knew of no attempts to steal from anyone, including Alphabet Inc’s self-driving unit Waymo, and would be “shocked” if that had occurred. In a deposition taken in mid-December near San Francisco, Joe Sullivan, Uber’s from 2015 to 2017, said that the most explosive claims made by another former employee of unethical and illegal behavior by members of his security team were false. The testimony, described to Reuters by people familiar with it, came in connection with a brought by which accuses arch rival of stealing Sullivan’s testimony has not been made public. He has not spoken in open court or spoken publicly since leaving in November, when he was fired following an investigation. The previously unreported testimony from the onetime senior official, as well as interviews conducted by Reuters with five current and former employees, rebuts statements made in an explosive 37-page letter last year that triggered the internal probe and drew the attention of federal prosecutors, who are still investigating. The letter was written by an attorney for Richard Jacobs, a security analyst who worked at from 2016 to 2017 and was about to be fired, Jacobs has acknowledged. Jacobs’ lawyer wrote that Uber’s security apparatus was engaged in stealing trade secrets, on rival executives and wiretapping, among other questionable behavior. Uber’s internal probe of Jacobs’ claims also uncovered something new, which was not mentioned in Jacobs’ letter: an undisclosed 2016 data breach and a $100,000 payout to a hacker in Florida. This discovery led to firing Sullivan and legal deputy for failing to have the company disclose the breach to customers and regulators. seized on the claims made by Jacobs because they explicitly mentioned that had stolen trade secrets, and was already suing in a federal court for theft of Sullivan in his testimony and the other executives in interviews with Reuters questioned Uber’s decision to pay Jacobs a $7.5 million settlement and offer him a consulting contract in connection with his threats to expose Uber’s alleged wrongdoing. An spokesman did not comment on the implication of Sullivan’s testimony, but said that had already substantiated some of Jacobs’ claims, although nothing related to He added that the company is “changing the way we do business, putting integrity at the core of everything we do.” A spokeswoman for declined to comment. Jacobs’ attorney in the case, Martha Boersch, who did not write the 37-page-letter, did not respond to requests for comment. Jacobs did not respond to a request for comment. Attorneys for have said in court that over the nearly year-long case they have amassed a file of evidence against and were ready to go to trial before the revelation of the Jacobs letter, which came days before the original trial date.

On Friday, filed a court document that said it had corroborated some of Jacobs’ claims about Uber’s data-gathering efforts against rivals, but the specifics were redacted.