Cut Pakistan aid, revoke major non-NATO ally status: US senators

Hailing Donald Trump's new tough line against Pakistan, top lawmakers have demanded that be designated a "state sponsor of terrorism" and its major non- ally status be revoked to force it stop from supporting terrorist groups.

President on Tuesday called out for supporting and providing them safe havens within its territory. The criticism came as a part of his speech outlining the new strategy to end the 16-year war in and bring peace and stability in the larger South Asian region.

"President Trump's speech marked a positive shift in policy, but it must not be limited only to words. If does not stop aiding terrorists with American blood on their hands we must cut all aid to Islamabad, revoke their privileged status as a major non- ally, and designate a state sponsor of terrorism," Congressman Ted Poe said.

He said Trump's speech was a rude awakening for Pakistani military and intelligence services, who "keep betraying" the United States while accepting billions in aid from Washington.

"Despite Pakistan's ongoing treachery, is among the leading recipients of foreign assistance since 9/11 and is praised in some quarters of the government as a 'vital' ally. This must stop - if we want to stabilise Afghanistan, we must deal first with Pakistan," he said.

Poe has a legislation pending in the Congress that calls for designating a state sponsor of and revoking its major non- ally status.

Congressman Kevin Cramer, too, applauded for applying pressure on

"While is an important partner in helping keep the peace, it's time they take decisive action to make clear they do not support terrorist regimes in the region," he said.

"The announcement that the administration plans to increase cooperation with couldn't come at a better time," Cramer said.

Congressman Drew Ferguson tweeted: "We must focus on removing terrorists safe havens and holding our partners in to account."

Senator John Cornyn, Co-Chair of the Senate Indian Caucus, rued that the previous administration of Barack Obama never held accountable for providing sanctuary to terrorists.

Congressman Tom Graves said Trump's plan for and South Asia will eliminate terrorist safe havens and give troops more freedom to pursue the enemy, hold accountable and bring focus to the diplomatic strategy.

In his speech, did not give any specifics on increasing troops or timeline for successfully ending the war. He offered few clear changes, but the new policy moved from a strategy based on timeline to the one based on conditions.

Coons said it uses a regional approach to challenge Pakistan's troubling practice of harbouring extremist groups.

"Essentially, without committing to troop levels or timelines, President has said our strategy is to outlast the Taliban and other terrorist groups, and to only leave once the Afghan government and its armed forces can maintain control of the country.

"This strategy would commit and our allies to a very long and likely very costly war for many years to come, and deserves to be fully debated and developed now that President has presented its broad outlines," he said.

Senator Ben Cardin, a ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said pressure must be increased on to end its support for extremist groups.

