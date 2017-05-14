TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

India skips China's Silk Road summit, warns of 'unsustainable' debt
Business Standard

Cyber attack hits 200,000 in at least 150 countries: Europol

At the moment, we are in the face of an escalating threat, said Europol Director Rob Wainwright

Reuters  |  London 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Friday's cyber attack hit 200,000 victims in at least 150 countries, the head of the European Union's police agency said on Sunday, adding he feared that number would grow when people return to work on Monday.

Europol Director Rob Wainwright told ITV's Peston on Sunday programme that what was unique about the attack was that the ransomware was used in combination with "a worm functionality" so the infection spread automatically.

"The global reach is unprecedented. The latest count is over 200,000 victims in at least 150 countries, and those victims, many of those will be businesses, including large corporations," he said.

"At the moment, we are in the face of an escalating threat. The numbers are going up, I am worried about how the numbers will continue to grow when people go to work and turn (on) their machines on Monday morning."

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Cyber attack hits 200,000 in at least 150 countries: Europol

At the moment, we are in the face of an escalating threat, said Europol Director Rob Wainwright

At the moment, we are in the face of an escalating threat, said Europol Director Rob Wainwright

Friday's cyber attack hit 200,000 victims in at least 150 countries, the head of the European Union's police agency said on Sunday, adding he feared that number would grow when people return to work on Monday.

Europol Director Rob Wainwright told ITV's Peston on Sunday programme that what was unique about the attack was that the ransomware was used in combination with "a worm functionality" so the infection spread automatically.

"The global reach is unprecedented. The latest count is over 200,000 victims in at least 150 countries, and those victims, many of those will be businesses, including large corporations," he said.

"At the moment, we are in the face of an escalating threat. The numbers are going up, I am worried about how the numbers will continue to grow when people go to work and turn (on) their machines on Monday morning."

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Cyber attack hits 200,000 in at least 150 countries: Europol

At the moment, we are in the face of an escalating threat, said Europol Director Rob Wainwright

Friday's cyber attack hit 200,000 victims in at least 150 countries, the head of the European Union's police agency said on Sunday, adding he feared that number would grow when people return to work on Monday.

Europol Director Rob Wainwright told ITV's Peston on Sunday programme that what was unique about the attack was that the ransomware was used in combination with "a worm functionality" so the infection spread automatically.

"The global reach is unprecedented. The latest count is over 200,000 victims in at least 150 countries, and those victims, many of those will be businesses, including large corporations," he said.

"At the moment, we are in the face of an escalating threat. The numbers are going up, I am worried about how the numbers will continue to grow when people go to work and turn (on) their machines on Monday morning."

image
Business Standard
177 22