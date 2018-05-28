Cyclone Mekunu: Death toll in Oman, Yemen rises to at least 13

The death toll from that hit and over the weekend rose to at least 13 today, authorities said, as relief workers and aid arrived to hard-hit areas in the two countries.

Flooding and damage remains considerable after the cyclone, the strongest-ever recorded to hit southern and the sultanate's third-largest city of

The cyclone's remaining hazards are just as deadly days after its landfall early Saturday on the coast of

The announced today the death of two additional Omanis who lost control of their car in flood waters in

Those deaths come after Oman's National Committee for Civil Defense earlier announced that four people had been killed. The dead include a 12-year-old girl killed when the storm's strong winds flung open a that struck her in the head.

Airport already has reopened, there's still much damage that needs to be repaired in Oman, from downed power lines to whole roadways swallowed by raging floods. Water supplies also have been affected.

Before hitting Oman, Mekunu struck Yemen's Socotra in the Arabian Sea, causing massive damage to the island that UNESCO has recognized as a world The storm killed at least seven people there while eight remain missing, according to the

Over 500 families were displaced by the storm, which sent floods through streets and homes on the island. Saudi Arabia, the and all have sent relief material to the island, as has the UN.

packed maximum sustained winds of 170-180 kilometers per hour with gusts of up to 200 kph. Omani forecasters said Salalah and the surrounding area would get at least 200 millimetres of rain, over twice the city's annual downfall. It actually received 278.2 mm, nearly three times its annual rainfall.