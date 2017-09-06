JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

7k Indian-Americans affected as Trump scraps scheme protecting immigrants
Business Standard

DACA: Google, Wells Fargo speak out against the move

Trump scraps scheme protecting immigrants

Bloomberg 

Alphabet adds to cash pile despite antitrust fine
Google

Companies from a broad range of industries condemned the Trump administration's decision to end the DACA programme. "This is a sad day for our country," Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg wrote on the social media service. "The decision to end DACA is not just wrong. It is particularly cruel to offer young people the American Dream, encourage them to come out of the shadows and trust our government, and then punish them for it." "Wells Fargo believes young, undocumented immigrants brought to America as children should have the opportunity to stay," spokeswoman Jennifer Dunn wrote in an email.

First Published: Wed, September 06 2017. 02:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU