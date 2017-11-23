Dalai Lama does a U-turn, says Tibet wants to stay with China

does not seek from but wants greater development, Tibetan spiritual leader the said here today.



and enjoyed a close relationship, though there were occasional "fights", he said at an interactive session organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce.



"The past is past. We will have to look into the future," he said.He stressed that Tibetans wanted to stay with"We are not seeking .. We want to stay with We want more development," the spiritual leader of the Tibetan people said.The said must respect Tibetans' culture and" has a different culture and a different script... The Chinese people love their own country. We love our own country," he said.Holding that no Chinese "understand what had happened in the last few decades", he said the country had changed over the years."With joining the world, it has changed 40 per cent to 50 per cent of what it was earlier," he said.The also referred to the ecological significance of the and recalled that a Chinese ecologist had said its environmental impact was like that of the South Pole and the North Pole."The ecologist called it the Third Pole," the Buddhist leader said.The said, "From to Sindhu rivers, major rivers ... come from Billions of lives are involved. Taking care of the is not only good for but for billions of people.

