Damascus attack: Multiple strikes backed by Iranian forces hit airport

Multiple dawn strikes hit an ammunition depot complex near Damascus airport used by Iranian-backed forces supplied via an air corridor between the Syrian capital and Tehran, said two senior rebel sources operating in the Damascus areas.

They said their monitors operating in the eastern rural outskirts of the capital where the rebels are based had tracked at least five strikes that hit the airport compound at dawn.

They said the attack caused a fire with flames appearing to come from a closed military area of the sprawling complex widely known to be used by Tehran to supply weapons by air to Iranian-backed militias operating alongside the Syrian army. It was not clear if it was a missile or an air strike, they said.