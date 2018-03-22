Data privacy row: Mozilla suspends advertising on Facebook's platform

Internet company Corp said on Wednesday it was suspending advertising on Inc's social media platform on concerns of The decision follows allegations that a political consultancy gained inappropriate access to data on 50 million users to build profiles on American voters that were later used to help elect US President in 2016. “We found that its (Facebook) current default settings leave access open to a lot of data — particularly with respect to settings for third party apps,” said in a blog post. On late Wednesday, Chief Executive apologized for the company's handling of a row over user privacy, while promising tougher steps to restrict developers' access to such information. said it would consider returning to if the company strengthens its default privacy settings for third party apps. British advertising group ISBA on Wednesday threatened to pull out ads for big brands if investigations show user data has been misused. may dodge EU bullet is set to dodge tough new EU sanctions even if any violations in the scandal are proven, EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova said in an interview with Bloomberg TV from Washington. The new EU rules in place from May 25 will enable national regulators to “impose much higher sanctions, which cannot be applied in this current case, because there’s no retro-activity possible,” Jourova said. Fining powers currently vary from state to state, with possible sanctions in the UK, where the regulator is investigating, capped at 500,000 pounds ($706,000).