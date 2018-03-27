Data row: Result of Brexit vote could have been different, says Christopher

Whistle-blower told British lawmakers that the referendum could have gone the other way if rules hadn’t been broken during the campaign. “I think it is completely reasonable to say that there could’ve been a different outcome in the referendum if there hadn’t been, in my view, cheating,” said Wylie, a former contractor at who is now at the heart of the He was giving evidence to a parliamentary committee that’s investigating allegations first reported by the Observer that information on millions of Facebook users was scooped up without their consent. campaigners have denied any wrongdoing.