David, Victoria Beckham to move into five million euros country mansion

Why the British Airways cabin crew are on a strike
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  London 

Former football star David Beckham and his wife Victoria are reportedly moving to their new country mansion worth five million euros in Cotswolds.

The couple is said to have bought the luxury property in South England near the exclusive Soho Farmhouse and decided to move out of their current house in Holland Park, reported Femalefirst.



The nine bedrooms mansion, comes with a triple garage, two large courtyards, and an apple orchard as part of the surrounding two acres of land.

The Beckhams' move came three years after they previously moved out of their 24 million euros lavish house in California following the 41-year-old soccer player's retirement.

