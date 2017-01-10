David, Victoria Beckham to move into five million euros country mansion

The nine bedrooms mansion, comes with a triple garage, two large courtyards

Former football star and his wife Victoria are reportedly moving to their new country mansion worth five million euros in Cotswolds.



The couple is said to have bought the luxury property in South England near the exclusive Soho Farmhouse and decided to move out of their current house in Holland Park, reported Femalefirst.



The nine bedrooms mansion, comes with a triple garage, two large courtyards, and an apple orchard as part of the surrounding two acres of land.



The Beckhams' move came three years after they previously moved out of their 24 million euros lavish house in California following the 41-year-old soccer player's retirement.

Press Trust of India