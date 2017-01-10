David, Victoria Beckham to move into five million euros country mansion

-
ALSO READAlibaba tops Singles' Day record despite sales growth slowdown David Cameron stepping down as British PM Former British PM David Cameron resigns as MP with immediate effect Infosys' cloud, infrastructure biz head Samson David quits We should have 5 million customers by 2020: David Mcmillan, Aviva Europe
-
Former football star David Beckham and his wife Victoria are reportedly moving to their new country mansion worth five million euros in Cotswolds.
The couple is said to have bought the luxury property in South England near the exclusive Soho Farmhouse and decided to move out of their current house in Holland Park, reported Femalefirst.
The nine bedrooms mansion, comes with a triple garage, two large courtyards, and an apple orchard as part of the surrounding two acres of land.
The Beckhams' move came three years after they previously moved out of their 24 million euros lavish house in California following the 41-year-old soccer player's retirement.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU