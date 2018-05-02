JUST IN
Deadliest day for Afghan journalists; 10 killed in two attacks

Almost 1,300 journalists have died while working since 1992 when the Committee to Protect Journalists began tracking the data

Reuters 

Kabul Attack: ISIS twin blast in Afghanistan kills 8 journalists
Kabul attack: A wounded man looks at the site of double explosions, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: AP/PTI

Ten journalists were killed on April 30 in Afghanistan in two different attacks. Nine died in a s0uicide bomb attack that seemed to be targeting journalists. The incident is the single deadliest since 31 journalists were killed in a massacre in the southern Philippines in 2009. Almost 1,300 journalists have died while working since 1992 when the Committee to Protect Journalists began tracking the data

First Published: Wed, May 02 2018. 01:52 IST

