Deadliest day for Afghan journalists; 10 killed in two attacks

Ten journalists were killed on April 30 in Afghanistan in two different attacks. Nine died in a s0uicide bomb attack that seemed to be targeting journalists. The incident is the single deadliest since 31 journalists were killed in a massacre in the southern Philippines in 2009. Almost 1,300 journalists have died while working since 1992 when the Committee to Protect Journalists began tracking the data
