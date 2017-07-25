Dear Sugars: Oprah Winfrey on how to say no

Last week, our hosts Steve Almond and Cheryl Strayed responded to listeners who struggle with saying no, and sought the advice of someone who has struggled with that in her own life: Oprah Winfrey. (They also took on that topic in their new advice column for Thursday Styles, The Sweet Spot.)

In this week’s episode, the continue their conversation with Ms. Winfrey about how she has learned to say no, and how that has redefined what it means for her to say yes.

“It is the thing to conquer in my life. It constantly shows up,” Ms. Winfrey says. After years of struggling with saying no, she tells the Sugars, “I finally got to this question: What do I want?”

