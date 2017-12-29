JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Israel's air-defense system intercepts two rockets fired from Gaza strip
Business Standard

Death toll rises to 10 in Cairo shooting

Coptic Christians in Egypt were attacked several times by the extremist organisations in recent times

ANI  |  Cairo [Egypt] 

Cairo shooting
Photo: Reuters

The Egyptian Interior Ministry on Friday confirmed the death of 10 people after a gunman opened fire outside a Coptic Christian church in Southern Cairo on Friday.

According to local media reports, the exchange of fire between the security forces and the attacker ended with the gunman shooting himself.

Coptic Christians in Egypt were attacked several times by the extremist organisations in recent times.

Earlier on Sunday, two people were killed and eight injured after unknown assailants opened fire at a cafe in Cairo.

Reportedly, Cairo's security chief is headed to the spot.
First Published: Fri, December 29 2017. 22:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements