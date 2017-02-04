Defective air bags found in repaired BMWs, spurring fresh recall

is recalling about 230,000 in the after discovering that some may have been fitted with defective air-bag during repairs, such as after a crash in which the devices deployed.

The affected used manufactured by Petri, a German partsmaker bought by in 2000. If those needed a replacement air-bag module, PSDI-4 would have been used, spokeswoman Rebecca Kiehne said.

The faulty can explode in a crash and spray vehicle occupants with metal shards. The defect has been linked to at least 17 deaths worldwide and prompted one of the largest automotive recalls in history.

Michael Brooks, acting executive director at the Center for Auto Safety, a Washington-based advocacy group, says other automakers could be at risk of a similar situation if parts were used to restore deployed air bags. He urged the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to investigate.

“NHTSA should request information from all manufacturers that have Petri air bags, at a minimum,” Brooks said. “If the have been replacing Petri air bags, they have to figure out the entire population of affected and have them inspected and replaced if necessary.”

Messages left with NHTSA were not immediately returned. The affected BMWs were manufactured earlier than the ones already under recall for defective air bags, and brings the total to 1,568,247, Kiehne said. Some of the were previously under recall for passenger-side inflators, she said.

The newly affected include certain 2001-2002 X5 SUVs, 2000-2002 3 Series and 2001-2003 5 Series models. Motorists can check the recall status of their vehicle at www.safercar.gov.

dealers will inspect the affected and replace any air-bag they discover, Kiehne said learned of the issue after an owner of a 2000 3 Series asked the company to identify the type of inflator in the vehicle, according to BMW’s recall notice posted on the NHTSA’s website.

The automaker later discovered that “at some point in its lifetime” a PSDI-4 air bag inflator was installed in the vehicle as a repair part, said in its chronology.

Approximately 14,600 were shipped to the for use as replacements or spare parts from 2002 to 2015, said in the recall notice. A large portion of those may have been installed on already covered by recalls, but some may have been fitted to the earlier population, said.