Defective air bags found in repaired BMWs, spurring fresh recall

BMW
is recalling about 230,000 vehicles
in the US
after discovering that some may have been fitted with defective Takata
air-bag inflators
during repairs, such as after a crash in which the devices deployed.
The affected vehicles
used air bags
manufactured by Petri, a German partsmaker bought by Takata
in 2000. If those vehicles
needed a replacement air-bag module, Takata
PSDI-4 inflators
would have been used, BMW
spokeswoman Rebecca Kiehne said.
The faulty Takata inflators
can explode in a crash and spray vehicle occupants with metal shards. The defect has been linked to at least 17 deaths worldwide and prompted one of the largest automotive recalls in history.
Michael Brooks, acting executive director at the Center for Auto Safety, a Washington-based advocacy group, says other automakers could be at risk of a similar situation if Takata
parts were used to restore deployed air bags. He urged the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to investigate.
“NHTSA should request information from all manufacturers that have Petri air bags, at a minimum,” Brooks said. “If the Takata air bags
have been replacing Petri air bags, they have to figure out the entire population of affected vehicles
and have them inspected and replaced if necessary.”
Messages left with NHTSA were not immediately returned. The affected BMWs were manufactured earlier than the ones already under recall for defective air bags, and brings the total to 1,568,247, Kiehne said. Some of the vehicles
were previously under recall for passenger-side Takata
inflators, she said.
The newly affected vehicles
include certain 2001-2002 X5 SUVs, 2000-2002 3 Series and 2001-2003 5 Series models. Motorists can check the recall status of their vehicle at www.safercar.gov.
BMW
dealers will inspect the affected vehicles
and replace any Takata
air-bag inflators
they discover, Kiehne said BMW
learned of the issue after an owner of a 2000 3 Series asked the company to identify the type of inflator in the vehicle, according to BMW’s recall notice posted on the NHTSA’s website.
The automaker later discovered that “at some point in its lifetime” a Takata
PSDI-4 air bag inflator was installed in the vehicle as a repair part, BMW
said in its chronology.
Approximately 14,600 Takata inflators
were shipped to the US
for use as replacements or spare parts from 2002 to 2015, BMW
said in the recall notice. A large portion of those may have been installed on vehicles
already covered by Takata
recalls, but some may have been fitted to the earlier population, BMW
said.
