Dell EMC, Atos join forces to address global Internet of Things market

Dell-EMC and European IT services provider Atos on Wednesday announced a collaboration to address the growing Internet of Things (IoT) and business analytics markets globally.
The collaboration that will initially focus on North America and Europe is expected to cover joint development and design of the service delivery framework and joint market approach.
"We are proud to help Atos enhance their IoT service offering, which will leverage our comprehensive portfolio such as Dell Edge Gateways to securely transfer and analyse important data at the edge of the network," said Jay Snyder, Senior VP (Global Alliances, Industries and Service Providers) Dell-EMC, in a statement.
According to research firm Markets and Markets, nearly 40 per cent of IoT-related revenue will come from services by 2020.
Last year, IoT professional services accounted for $57 billion and are expected to reach $158 billion by 2021. The numbers are expected to increase annually due to an increasing need for IT consulting and support.
"We are proud to partner with Dell-EMC to provide our clients with the services they need to manage their assets and generate value from them, by leveraging our combined strength in IoT products and services," said Paul Albada Jelgersma, Head of IoT Solutions at Atos.
