Democrats lean on drug pricing as Obamacare repeal looms

Persistently rising drug prices have imposed a heavy burden on consumers

are showing little interest in cooperating with the Republicans who control Congress, on legislation to dismantle the health insurance law — but some are signaling a willingness to collaborate on action to curb rising drug prices.



Republican president-elect pledged two weeks ago to bring down drug prices, addressing an issue that could appeal to voters in both parties. He did not say how he would accomplish this although he previously suggested he was open to allowing importation of cheaper medicines from overseas. 19 Senate this week urged Trump to push the issue with Republican lawmakers, many of whom have resisted government action to rein in medication costs.



The 2010 Affordable Care Act, dubbed Obamacare, enabled about



20 million Americans who previously had no medical insurance to get coverage. It is considered outgoing Democratic president Barack Obama’s signature legislative achievement and an important accomplishment for his party. Republicans, who will control both the White House and in 2017, condemn it as a government overreach. Trump and congressional Republicans have vowed to repeal and replace it. Senate Majority Leader has said senators will start the repeal process shortly after Jan 1. Trump takes office on Jan 20.



A House of Representatives leadership aide told reporters, drug pricing was one of several areas Republicans would use to reach out to to solicit their involvement in replacement legislation, along with the Medicaid insurance program for the poor, and children’s healthcare.



“We are going to try and find where the other side wants to engage,” the aide said. may be difficult to persuade. Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said drug-pricing proposals might have been part of a bipartisan healthcare reform package to address issues, if Republicans were not insisting on repeal first, placing the two parties in opposite camps. “My vision before the election was that we would have some form of reform package, and now that’s murky because of this effort to repeal,” Klobuchar said in a telephone interview.Procedural hurdles



Republican lawmakers have angered with their plan to use arcane congressional budget procedures to repeal as quickly as possible, without having to secure any Democratic votes. This approach would thwart procedural hurdles could pursue under normal circumstances.



Republicans including Senator John Thune of South Dakota, a member of his party’s Senate leadership, have said they want to work with them to replace once it is repealed. They will almost certainly need them. In the 100-seat Senate, Republicans need a super-majority of 60 to clear procedural hurdles and pass replacement legislation. With 52 Republican senators, they would need to attract at least eight Democrats. “If they genuinely wanted to work with on fixing the Affordable Care Act, we would have that conversation before they repealed,” Democratic Senator Chris Coons of Delaware said of the Republicans.



Susan Cornwell & Caroline Humer