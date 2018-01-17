Deutsche Bank to shift only a few hundred London jobs due to Brexit

expects far fewer staff than some had expected to move from to the continent following Britain's departure from the

"Not thousands will move from London, but rather hundreds", Stefan Hoops, the of Deutsche Bank's capital market division in Germany, told journalists on Wednesday.

While the has never been specific about how many jobs may leave following Brexit, a said in 2017 that up to 4,000 may be affected.

Last week, told a newspaper that initially several hundred jobs will be created in Frankfurt, as well as in other cities such as and

"Mainly bankers, and traders work in and they want to stay there," Cryan was quoted by as saying. "The booking centre will move for sure, but that affects less jobs than many think."

is planning a new booking centre in to handle the billions of euros of non-European business routed through London, which may not be allowed after

While is headquartered in Frankfurt, it has large operations in Britain, where 8,600 of its staff are based.