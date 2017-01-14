Disney CEO's pay falls but $60 mn bonus in reach

-
Walt Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger received $43.9 million in compensation in fiscal 2016, a 2.3 per cent decline from the prior year. He’s in line to receive a $60 million bonus in fiscal 2018 if the company hits a certain target.
Iger’s pay included a $20 million cash incentive tied to metrics including operating income and return on invested capital, according to a proxy statement filed Friday. The payout, which makes up about half of his total package, dropped about 10 per cent from the previous year. Iger also got equity awards worth $17.3 million, consisting of stock options and restricted shares that vest over three years if certain goals are met.
Disney reported record sales and profit in the fiscal year ended October 1, boosted by film releases including Star Wars: The Force Awakens and growth in its theme-park and consumer-products businesses. Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy said in November that earnings-per-share growth in fiscal 2017 will be “modest”.
