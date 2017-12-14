Disney seals much-awaited $52-bn deal to buy Fox film, TV businesses

Walt Co on Thursday agreed to buy film, TV and assets from Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Inc for $52.4 billion as seeks greater scale to tackle growing competition from Netflix and Amazon.com.

Under the terms of the all-stock deal, acquires significant assets from Fox, including the studios that produce the blockbuster Marvel superhero pictures and the "Avatar" franchise, as well as hit TV shows such as "The Simpsons".

shareholders will receive 0.2745 shares for each share held. This translates to value of $29.50 per share for the assets that is buying, Reuters calculations based on Disney's Wednesday market closing price show.

Immediately prior to the acquisition, will separate the Broadcasting network and stations, News Channel, Business Network, FS1, FS2 and Big Ten Network into newly listed company that will be spun off to its shareholders.

The deal ends more than half century of expansion by Murdoch, 86, who turned single Australian newspaper he inherited from his father at the age of 21 into one of the world's most important global news and film conglomerates.

Chief Executive Bob Iger, 66, will extend his tenure through the end of 2021 to oversee the integration of the businesses. He has already postponed his retirement from three times, saying in March he was committed to leaving the company in July 2019.

will also assume about $13.7 billion of Fox's net debt in the deal.

Through Fox's stake in the Hulu video streaming service, will assume majority control of one of Netflix Inc's main competitors. Hulu is also partially owned by Comcast Corp and Time Warner Inc.

Shares in both and were up nearly 1 percent in premarket trading.