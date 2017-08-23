JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Saudi police arrest 14 year-old boy for dancing in the street
Business Standard

DNA of headless torso matches that of missing journalist: Copenhagen police

Kim Wall was investigating a vessel, UC3 Nautilus which sank on the same night in water

IANS  |  Copenhagen 

Kim Wall, the Swedish journalist. (Photo: Twitter)
Kim Wall, the Swedish journalist. (Photo: Twitter)

Police in Denmark's capital Copenhagen on Wednesday said the DNA profile of a body found earlier matches that of missing Swedish journalist Kim Wall.

Wall went missing after having boarded a privately built submarine on August 10 as she was working on a story about the owner and inventor of the vessel, Peter Madsen, Xinhua news agency reported.

The 18-metre vessel, UC3 Nautilus, sank on the same night in waters near Koge Bay of Denmark.

Madsen was rescued and brought back to Copenhagen, claiming the vessel had met a technical problem. He told the police that Wall had disembarked from the vessel before it sank.

The police on Monday said Madsen on August 12 admitted to burying "Wall at sea" after she died aboard due to an "accident".

Madsen was accused of causing Wall's death on suspicion of manslaughter.

The body was found washed up on shore near Copenhagen on Monday, with its arms, legs and head missing, according to the police.

 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements
  • Claim Settlement Ratio of 92.4%