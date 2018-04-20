JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

South Africa riots force President Ramaphosa to cut short London summit
Business Standard

DNC sues Donald Trump campaign's Russia conspiracy over 2016 results

The lawsuit says Trump and his associates had relationships with Russia that enabled creation of a Trump-Russia conspiracy

AP | PTI  |  New York 

Donald Trump - Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump - Vladimir Putin

The Democratic National Committee has sued President Donald Trump's campaign, his son, his son-in-law, the Russian Federation and WikiLeaks, saying they conspired to help Trump win the 2016 presidential election.

The DNC filed the lawsuit today in federal court in Manhattan. It seeks unspecified damages and an order to prevent further interference with DNC computer systems.

The lawsuit says Trump and his associates had relationships with Russia that enabled creation of a Trump-Russia conspiracy.

The DNC says Russia "mounted a brazen attack on American democracy" beginning with a cyberattack on its computers.

It said the hack penetrated DNC computers and phone systems and extracted tens of thousands of documents and emails.

Trump has said repeatedly there was no collusion between his campaign and Russia.
First Published: Fri, April 20 2018. 23:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements