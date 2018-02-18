Do not test Israel, Netanyahu tells Iran, brandishing drone piece

Israeli warned over aggressions by what he called and its "proxies" in while showing what he claimed was a piece of an Iranian drone shot down in Israeli airspace. Saying he had "a message to the tyrants of Tehran" during a speech at the Security Conference, he warned: "Do not test Israel's resolve." He brandished a rectangular piece of which he called "a piece of that Iranian drone or whats left of it after we shot it down." has said it shot down the drone on February 10 after it entered the country from Syria, and responded with a raid on what it said was the Iranian for the craft in During the strikes, one of Israels fighter jets was shot down, believed to be the first loss of an Israeli plane in combat since 1982.

Israel's response marked the first time it publicly acknowledged hitting Iranian targets in since the 2011 start of the civil war there. Calling Iran's the "smooth-talking mouthpiece of Iran's regime," Netanyahu said: "Mr. Zarif, do you recognize this? You should, it's yours." Again referring to Zarif, who is expected to speak later in Munich, the Israeli leader said: "No doubt Mr. will brazenly deny Iran's involvement in " "He lies with eloquence." The has claimed the drone was a copy of a US model captured by in 2011, based on an analysis of the drones debris.