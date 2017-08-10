'India, China should ink new boundary pact in Sikkim sector'

Notwithstanding the Doklam standoff, Chinese military analysts say that India
and China
should sign a new boundary convention in the Sikkim
sector to replace the 1890 Great Britain-China
agreement and make it more contemporary.
"For China
early harvest means, we want to have a new agreement with India, because the 1890 convention was signed between Great Britain
and China," Senior Colonel Zhao Xiaozhou, Director at the Centre on China-America Defence Relations of the Academy of Military Science, told an Indian media delegation here yesterday.
"At that time, it was not the People's Republic of China, (PRC). India
became independent in 1947. It is better we change the signatures of the convention, that is what I mean early harvest," he said.
"It is very essential because there are territorial disputes in the eastern, central and western sectors of the India-China
border. Only in the Sikkim
section we have the fixed border. So, we want to start from the easiest, that is what we call early harvest," he added.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry too in its August 2 fact-sheet on Doklam standoff
referred to Beijing's expectations of an "early harvest" in the Sikkim
sector.
"The Chinese and Indian sides have been in discussion on making the boundary in the Sikkim
Sector an 'early harvest' in the settlement of the entire boundary question during the meetings between the Special Representatives on the China- India
Boundary Question," it had said, referring to the 1890 convention.
"The boundary in the Sikkim
sector has long been delimited by the 1890 Convention, which was signed between then China
and Great Britain. China
and India
ought to sign a new boundary convention in their own names to replace the 1890 Convention. This, however, in no way alters the nature of the boundary in the Sikkim
sector as having already been delimited," it had said.
On the Sikkim
part of the boundary, India's Ministry of External Affairs
(MEA) in its June 30 statement on the Doklam standoff
had said, "Where the boundary in the Sikkim
sector is concerned, India
and China
had reached an understanding also in 2012 reconfirming their mutual agreement on the 'basis of the alignment'. Further discussions regarding finalisation of the boundary have been taking place under the Special Representatives framework."
Therefore "it is essential that all parties concerned display utmost restraint and abide by their respective bilateral understandings not to change the status quo unilaterally. It is also important that the consensus reached between India
and China
through the Special Representatives process is scrupulously respected by both sides," the MEA had said.
Of the 3,488-km-long India-China
border from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh, a 220-km section falls in Sikkim.
India
and China
have been locked in a face-off in the Doklam area of the Sikkim
sector for the last 50 days after Indian troops stopped the Chinese People's Liberation Army from building a road in the area.
China
claimed that it was constructing the road within its territory and has been demanding immediate pull-out of the Indian troops from Doklam. Bhutan says Doklam belongs to it but China
claims sovereignty over the area. China
also claims that Thimphu has no dispute with Beijing over Doklam.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU