The amount of from countries and companies outside the has hit a record $11 trillion, new data from the Settlements showed on Thursday. The figures from the BIS, known as the central bank to the world's central banks, showed the $11 trillion amount had been reached following a 5.2 percent rise year-on-year. The data, which measured up to the end of September and does not count credit held by banks and other financial firms, also showed a 10.5 per cent rise in to 2.9 trillion euros and a 3.3 per cent rise in yen debt to 43.8 trillion yen. have been driven higher over the last decade after slashed interest rates following the financial crisis.