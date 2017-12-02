Dollar declines versus major currencies after Flynn pleads guilty

The fell against most other major currencies after former National Security Adviser pleaded guilty to lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) regarding his contacts with

"My guilty plea and agreement to cooperate with the special counsel's office reflect a decision I made in the best interests of my family and of our country. I will accept full responsibility for my actions," Flynn told a court in Washington.

In late New York trading on Friday, the fell to $1.1892 from $1.1903 in the previous session, and the dipped to $1.3467 from $1.3526 in the previous session, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Australian dollar rose to $0.7611 from $0.7565.

The bought 112.05 Japanese yen, lower than 112.46 yen of the previous session. The dropped to 0.9762 Swiss franc from 0.9837 Swiss franc, and it moved down to 1.2695 Canadian dollars from 1.2903 Canadian dollars.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office issued a statement earlier on Friday specifying Flynn's charges, saying he lied to the about two contacts he's had with Russian officials prior to assuming office.

Ty Cobb, a attorney, issued a statement following the revelation saying the has also been a victim to Flynn's lies and downplaying implications of Flynn's plea.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.20 per cent at 92.864 in late trading.

--IANS

pgh/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)