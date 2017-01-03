Dollar index hits 14-yr high after US reports strong manufacturing activity

The index rose to a new 14-year high on Tuesday after data showed manufacturing activity grew more than expected in November.

The index, which tracks the greenback against six major world currencies, rose to 103.820, its highest level since December 2002 after construction spending rose to its highest level in ten-and-a-half years and the institute for supply management reported manufacturing prices paid and purchasing managers' prices had also outpaced expectations.

The euro fell to $1.0342, its lowest against the since 2002, after the data release.