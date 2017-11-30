Don't focus on me: Trump hits back at May over anti-Muslim video criticism

Taking a jibe at British Prime Minister Theresa May, on Thursday said that she should focus on "the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom.

President Trump tweeted, "Theresa @theresamay, don't focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!"

.@Theresa_May, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2017

The US President's statement came after the British Prime Minister branded the former "wrong" for retweeting anti-Islam videos, which was originally published by Jayda Fransen, a leader of a far-right British fringe party, who was earlier convicted for abusing a Muslim woman.

Local media reports quoted May as saying, "It is wrong for the president to have done this."

The President retweeted three videos from Britain First on Wednesday morning with one carrying the caption "Muslim migrants beating up a Dutch boy on crutches", another claimed to show an "Islamist mob" pushing a teenager off a roof and beating him to death while a third allegedly showed a Muslim man destroying a Virgin Mary statue, said the Independent.