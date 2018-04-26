Don't sanction India over Russian defence deal, could hurt us: US lawmakers

Top American lawmakers and experts have warned that imposition of sanctions on under a if it buys the S-400 air defence missile system from could be disastrous for the Indo-US ties.

Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which was signed into law in August 2017 and went into effect in January this year, mandates the to punish entities engaging in significant transaction with the defence or intelligence sectors of

At an event on the Capitol Hill, experts and lawmakers warned that any imposition of sanctions on India, which is now a major defence partner, could be disastrous for the bilateral relationship and as such there is an urgent need to prevent that from happening.

"I do think, it (CAATSA) is a serious issue that needs to be dealt. There needs to be a dialogue between the US and Our goal is not to sanction India, Congressman Joe Crowley, House Democratic Caucus Chairman, said at the US- Friendship event.

"But given the kind of destabilising activities has been doing across the world in particular against democracies, it is important to slap sanctions against Russia," he said.

"But when it comes to those third-party agreements I think there has to be dialogue between the US and India; understanding the needs that has as a nation for self-defence as well that has to be taken into consideration, Crowley said in response to a question.

is currently in an advance stage of negotiations with for five S-400 system worth an estimate USD 4.5 billion.

The S-400 Triumf long-range air defence missile system has the capability to destroy incoming hostile aircraft, missiles and even drones at ranges of up to 400 km. The S-400 missile system can fire three types of missiles and simultaneously engage 36 targets, thereby creating a layered defence.

Flagging the issue, Nisha Desai Biswal, the former of the US Business Council said that sanctions is something that members of need to be "really critically aware" of and thinking through as they deal with the intention around the Sanctions legislation.

"It is something that we are all mindful of and looking at very very carefully. But I do think that we need to acknowledge and address the continuing importance for of its relationship with and how we manage the way forward on that issue, Biswal said.

sanctions would "damage" US- relationship, warned Keith Webster, who represented in the Defense Trade and Technology Initiative (DTTI) in the previous He is currently of the defence and

Observing that the purpose of this legislation is certainly not to target India, who leads the US- Business Council's Defence and Aerospace programme, said one of the unintended consequences of two words significant transactions in that legislation is that it's exacerbated some of the concerns about the US as a reliable security provider.

The legislation says that if a significant transaction takes place with the Russian defence or that country or that entity is subject to potential US sanctions. There is a potential of a waiver to take place at the presidential level, Schwartz said.

I say this is unintended because the only country or at least the country that would benefit the very most from any type of sanctions from the on would be So that was clearly not the intention of this legislation. I personally don't think that the US or the would ultimately follow through with that kind of situation because that wasn't the intention of the legislation."



But one of the challenges that we faced in promoting US defence relationship is demonstrating that the US is a reliable partner of So all efforts should be on trying to eliminate any of the ambiguity or the uncertainty that that legislative language may be creating, Schwartz said.