Don't see any diminution in bilateral ties with India: John Kirby

Asserting that India is an important partner for the US, the outgoing Obama Administration has said that it does not see any "diminution in the strong relations" that the two countries have enjoyed till date.

"It goes without saying that because India is such an important partner and such an important power that I see no diminution in the strong relations that we've enjoyed to date," State Department Spokesman told reporters yesterday.

"I am not going to use the podium to talk about advice that Secretary of State (John) Kerry may give to his successor," Kirby said when asked about the future of India-US relationship under the new administration.

"We obviously believe in the strength of our relationship with India. It is vital and important on so many different levels and we will certainly do all that's required of us by the transition team to provide them the context and information about that relationship with India for them to make their own decisions," he said.

"I simply wouldn't predict or get ahead of how the next administration is going to interact with India," Kirby said.

The State Department also refrained from answering questions related to demonetisation drive by the Indian government.

He described this as an internal matter of India.