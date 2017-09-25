JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Trump to get tax plan targeting 20% corporate rate
Business Standard

Donald Trump cranks up N Korea threats as Pyongyang holds anti-US rally

"None other than Trump himself is on a suicide mission," North Korea's foreign minister Ri Yong Ho said

Agencies 

Donald Trump. Photo: PTI
Donald Trump. Photo: PTI

US President Donald Trump dialled up the rhetoric against North Korea again at the weekend, warning the country’s foreign minister that he and leader Kim Jong Un “won’t be around much longer”, as Pyongyang staged a major anti-US rally. “None other than Trump himself is on a suicide mission,” North Korea’s foreign minister Ri Yong Ho said through the UN’s simultaneous translation. “In case innocent lives of the US are lost because of this suicide attack, Trump will be held totally responsible.”
 
“Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at UN If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won’t be around much longer!” Trump said on Twitter late on Saturday.

 
”The president doesn’t want to be in a nuclear war and we will do everything we can to make sure that doesn’t occur,” US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on ABC News.
First Published: Mon, September 25 2017. 02:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements
  • Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation