Donald Trump cranks up N Korea threats as Pyongyang holds anti-US rally

US President dialled up the rhetoric against again at the weekend, warning the country’s foreign minister that he and leader Kim Jong Un “won’t be around much longer”, as Pyongyang staged a major anti-US rally. “None other than Trump himself is on a suicide mission,” North Korea’s foreign minister said through the UN’s simultaneous translation. “In case innocent lives of the US are lost because of this suicide attack, Trump will be held totally responsible.”



“Just heard Foreign Minister of speak at UN If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won’t be around much longer!” Trump said on Twitter late on Saturday.



”The president doesn’t want to be in a nuclear war and we will do everything we can to make sure that doesn’t occur,” US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on ABC News.