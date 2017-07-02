Donald Trump demands 'fair shake' for US carmakers in South Korea

After meeting with Moon, Trump emphasised he'll press for changes to current free-trade agreement

must give “a fair shake” to sell more cars there and stop exporting “dumped steel,” President told his counterpart Moon Jae-in during talks at the White House.



After meeting with Moon, Trump emphasised he’ll press for changes to the current free-trade agreement to reduce the US trade deficit with He told reporters he was encouraged by “Moon’s assurances that he will work to create a level playing field” for US exporters.



Tensions with also figured prominently in the discussions as Trump signalled he would press for a tougher stance after the death of US student Otto Warmbier following his detention in



“The era of strategic patience with the North Korean regime has failed,” Trump said, “and frankly that patience is over.”



The initial meeting would probably be seen as a success, said Duyeon Kim, a visiting senior fellow at the Korean Peninsula Future Forum in Seoul. “On the surface it appeared the two presidents had a fairly positive summit without major blunders, but the real work begins now with having to iron out their stark differences and formulate a joint strategy on and alliance issues, particularly trade,” Kim said.



Moon said he had a “a candid and lengthy conversation” in which Trump “came across as a man of determination.” He said threats from Pyongyang would be met with a “stern response” and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “should by no means underestimate the firm commitment” of the military alliance between the US and



At the same time, he struck a somewhat softer tone in a speech later Friday in which he repeated his hope for talks with Pyongyang — a stance that potentially puts him at odds with Trump.



“Engaging in dialogue with Chairman Kim Jong Un is also necessary, for he’s the only one who can decide to dismantle North Korea’s nuclear weapons,” Moon told the Centre for Strategic and Studies in Washington.



The South Korean leader didn’t directly address Trump’s complaints about trade in his remarks at the White House or in his speech. In a statement on the presidential office website, Moon’s presidential policy adviser Jang Ha-sung said the two countries did not agree to a renegotiation of the trade deal, known as KORUS.

Bloomberg

Shannon Pettypiece, Justin Sink & Kanga Kong | Bloomberg