Donald Trump denies report he wanted Robert Mueller fired but backed off

US ordered the firing of Robert Mueller, the special overseeing the investigation, in last June but ultimately backed down after his threatened to resign rather than carry out the directive, a media report said. However, when questioned about the same in Davos on Friday, US denied that he had ordered Special fired last June, calling it "fake news".

reported on Thursday that Trump backed down from his order after the threatened to resign rather than follow his directive, citing four people told of the matter.

"Fake news, folks, fake news," Trump told reporters in Davos, when asked about the report.

After receiving the President's order to fire Mueller, refused to ask the Justice Department to dismiss the special counsel, saying he would quit instead.

McGahn told senior officials that firing would have a "catastrophic effect" on Trump's presidency. He also told officials that Trump would not follow through on the dismissal on his own.

The then backed off.

McGahn, a longtime in who served on the Federal Election Commission, was the top on Trump's campaign. He has been involved in nearly every key decision the has made -- like the firing of former FBI - that was being scrutinized by

The was also concerned that firing would incite more questions about whether Trump campaign was trying to obstruct the investigation into Russian meddling in 2016 presidential elections, reported.

The and have repeatedly denied the accusation.

Mueller, a former Director, was appointed special last May to look into the collusion allegations.

The special learned of his near-dismissal in recent months, while his team interviewed past and present officials, reported.

"We decline to comment out of respect for the Office of the Special and its process," said.

Two people told that Trump expressed concern over three possible conflicts of interest, including a dispute had involving Trump National Golf Club, the firm previously had worked at acted for President's son-in- and the fact that had recently been interviewed to head the FBI.

The discussion over Mueller's potential conflicts of interest in June 2017 arose following reports that was looking into a possible obstruction of justice case.

Reacting to the Times' story, Democratic Senator on the said: "Firing the special is a red line that the cannot cross."

Former dismissed the report on Thursday, calling it "totally irrelevant".

On Wednesday, Trump said he was "looking forward" to being interviewed by in the investigation into the alleged Russian meddling. "I would do it under oath," he said.

--IANS

soni/vm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)