Donald Trump destroyer of world peace, begged for nuclear war: North Korea

lashed out at President and labeled him as "destroyer" who "begged for nuclear war" during his tour of Asia.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency in a statement said, "Trump, during his visit, laid bare his true nature as the destroyer of the world peace and stability and begged for a on the Korean Peninsula."

is in Vietnam as part of his 12-day tour of Asia, and North Korea's nuclear weapons programme has been a major talking point with his Japanese, South Korean and Chinese counterparts.

According to reports, had warned on Wednesday not to underestimate the as he wrapped up his visit to South Korea.

Earlier, at the outset of this tour, Trump, in an interview broadcast stated he would "certainly be open" to meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

described Trump's trip as "nothing but a business trip by a warmonger to enrich the monopolies of the US defence industry."

"It is also nothing but a business trip by a warmonger to enrich the monopolies of the US defence industry by milking the moneybags from its subordinate allies," the statement added.

The statement also referred to as dotard, a word the isolated nation has used on him in the past as well.

The US and have long been engaged in back-and-forth barbs over the latter's threat of a nuclear attack.

threatened to rain "fire and fury" on and also called Kim Jong-un as "Little Rocket Man", while denounced as a "mentally deranged US dotard."

jolted major world leaders when it carried out the strongest of its six-ever nuclear tests in early September, claiming to have used a hydrogen bomb.