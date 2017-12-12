Donald Trump directs NASA to send Americans to Moon

US President directed today to send to the for the first time in decades, a move he said would help prepare for a future



"This time we will not only plant our flag and leave our footprint," said at the as he signed the new space policy directive.



"We will establish a foundation for an eventual mission to Mars and perhaps someday to many worlds beyond."The last time visited the was during the Apollo missions of the 1960s and 1970s.On July 20, 1969, US astronaut Neil Armstrong became the first man to walk on theand Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the newly revitalised National Space Council, have previously vowed to explore the again but offered few details.Flanked by Pence and two female astronauts, said the directive "will refocus the space program on human exploration and discovery," and "marks an important step in returning American astronauts to the for the first time since 1972."The goal of the new missions would include "long-term exploration and use" of its surface.A statement said the US "will work with other nations and private industry to return astronauts to the Moon, developing the technology and means for manned exploration of Mars and other destinations in our solar system."Sending people to the has been a goal of the for years.The first manned Mars mission is planned for sometime in the 2030s.