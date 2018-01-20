Donald Trump ends 1st yr as most unpopular US prez; Melania wins hearts

Donald ended his first year in office more unpopular than any in modern history, various polls have said.

A new News/ poll released on Friday found that just 39 per cent of Americans approve of Trump's performance.

This was the lowest figure the poll has found for a modern completing one year in office, according to News.

Trump's overall approval rating is lower than past Presidents at the same point in their positions, including George W.

Bush, who ranked 82 per cent, at 60 per cent and Barack Obama, who was at a 50 per cent approval rating one year in, Time magazine reported.

Trump's approval ratings have maintained a steady low across different polls during his first year in office.

Fifty-seven per cent of respondents to the NBC/WSJ poll said they disapprove of Trump, including 51 per cent who said they "strongly disapprove."

Donald Photo: Reuters

According to the poll, 46 per cent of men approve of while just 33 per cent of women responded the same.

The poll, which surveyed 900 adults, has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.

He is not just the most unpopular first-year commander-in-chief in modern American history but has apparently dragged his entire family's reputation down with him, the Daily Beast said.

A new Economist/ poll that was also released on Friday showed every adult member of the clan with "underwater favourability" ratings.

However, there was one exception: First Lady Melania

According to the poll, conducted at the beginning of this week and released on the eve of the first anniversary of Trump's inauguration, Melania was viewed "very or somewhat favourably" by 48 per cent of the survey's 1,500 respondents, and unfavourably by 33 per cent.

At the same time in her husband's term, was viewed favourably by 57 per cent of the same poll's respondents, and unfavourably by 30 per cent, the Beast said.