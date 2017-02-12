Donald Trump good for US economy for now as trouble looms, says Lagarde

Though rising US interest rates and a strengthening dollar will challenge global trade

The head of the Monetary Fund (IMF) says President taking office is likely good for the in the short term, though rising American interest rates and a strengthening dollar will challenge global trade.



said Trump's plans for additional investment in infrastructure and his likely tax reforms will boost the American



She says: "We have reasons to be optimistic about growth in the United States."



However, Lagarde acknowledged that Trump's policies likely will lead to "tightening that is going to be difficult in the global "



She also defended globalisation and trade at a time of growing protectionism in the and elsewhere in the world.



Lagarde spoke today in Dubai at the annual World Government Summit.

AP | PTI