Donald Trump heads to Japan with North Korea on his mind

US President on the first stop of his five-nation tour of Asia on Saturday, looking to present a united front with the Japanese against as tensions run high over Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile tests.

Trump, who is on a 12-day trip, is to speak to US and Japanese forces at Yokota air base shortly after arriving in on Sunday and looked to stress the importance of the alliance to regional security.

Ballistic missile tests by and its sixth and largest nuclear test, in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions, have exacerbated the most critical challenge of Trump’s presidency.

Aerial drills conducted over South Korea by two US strategic bombers have raised tensions in recent days.

In a display of golf diplomacy, Trump is to play a round of golf with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The two leaders also played together in Florida earlier this year.

Trump will also have a state call with the Imperial Family at Akasaka Palace during his visit. Abe and Trump will meet families of Japanese citizens abducted by

Besides Japan, he will visit South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Trump extended the trip by a day on Friday when he agreed to participate in a summit of East Asian nations in Manila.

His trip got off to a colourful start in Hawaii. He was taken by boat out to the USS Arizona Memorial, where lies the World War Two ship that was sunk by the Japanese during the Pearl Harbour attack in 1941.

Trump’s trip is to be dominated by trade and how to muster more pressure on to give up nuclear weapons.

“We’ll be talking about trade,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday. “We’ll be talking about obviously We’ll be enlisting the help of a lot of people and countries and we’ll see what happens. But I think we’re going to have a very successful trip. There is a lot of good will.” Trump has rattled some allies with his vow to “totally destroy” if it threatens the United States and his dismissal of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a “rocket man” on a suicide mission.