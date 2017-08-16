TRENDING ON BS
Trump bid to protect American jobs looms large over NAFTA amendment talks
Donald Trump hits out at Amazon over taxes, jobs

Shares of Amazon fell 0.5% at $978.00 in premarket trade after Trump's comments

Reuters  |  Washington 

US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticised Amazon.com on Twitter over taxes and jobs and accused the global retailer, without evidence, of hurting US localities and causing job losses.

Shares of the company fell 0.5 per cent at $978.00 in premarket trade after Trump's comments.

Amazon.com has said that it has more than 50,000 job openings across the United States to help fulfill customer orders and earlier this month hosted multiple job fairs to fill them.?

