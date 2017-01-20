Donald Trump inauguration day: Of schedule, parade, balls & luncheons

US President-elect will be sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States today. In the history of US, this will be the 58th formal presidential inaugural ceremony since 1789.

The Presidential Inauguration includes an elaborate day-long event, marked by parades, fireworks, luncheons, and glamorous Inaugural Balls. Hence, America's interest in inauguration has grown over the decades.

Here is all you need to know about Donald Trump's schedule

Donald Trump's schedule, before and after the oath taking ceremony (IST)

8.00 pm: Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Mike Pence will have high tea. Together they will ride from Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol for the inauguration.

10.00 pm: The inauguration starts. Mike Pence will take oath as vice-president and Trump as President. After that, Trump will give his inaugural address.

1:00 am: JCCIC will host a congressional luncheon for the new President, the Vice President and their families at the Capitol

1:30 am: Lunch will be followed by a military review at the east front of the Capitol by Trump and Pence. They, with their families, will lead a parade from the Capitol building to the White House.



Interestingly, the First President George Washington dined alone after his inauguration in 1789. Approximately 200 guests including members of their families, the Supreme Court, Cabinet designees, and members of Congressional leadership are expected to attend the event in Statuary Hall.

Then Trump and Pence watch the inaugural parade from risers outside of the White House. After 3 am, they will make an appearance at the Military Ball at the National Building Museum.

On Saturday, a national prayer service will be held at Washington National Cathedral.

History of US Presidential inauguration ceremonies:

According to PTI, US Presidents have been sworn into office 70 times - usually in public, sometimes in private following the death or resignation of a President, or because Inauguration Day fell on a Sunday. Notably, the US Senate oversaw the first 28 Inaugurations of both the President and Vice President.

But it was in February 4, 1901, that the Senate approved a concurrent resolution to create the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC).

The Senate and House of Representatives then appointed members on February 5, 1901. Since then, all Inaugural Ceremonies at the US Capitol have been organised by the JCCIC.

However, a separate Presidential Inaugural Committee, appointed by the President-elect, has the responsibility for all official inaugural events other than those held at the Capitol Hill.

Role of military during swearing-in ceremony

The military also plays a role with the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region, which coordinates all military participation and support for the Inaugural Ceremonies.