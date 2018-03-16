Donald Trump Jr's marriage of 12 yrs to end: Wife Vanessa files for divorce

Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland in 2016. Photo: Reuters

and his wife, Vanessa Trump, are getting divorced after 12 years of marriage. Vanessa Trump, a former model, filed for an from the president's son, according to a public court record filed yesterday. Details of the divorce complaint haven't been made public. This means she's not expecting a legal battle over custody of the couple's five children or their assets. The Trumps issued a joint statement, saying, "After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time."

ALSO READ: I love the 'mild and nice' Indian media, says Donald Trump Jr The couple, both 40 years old, married in 2005 and has five children. They wed on November 12, 2005, two years after United States President Donald Trump introduced them at a fashion show.

The Trump Organization, where is an executive, didn't immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. The court filing didn't include the names of the couple's lawyers.

Vanessa Trump's engagement and marriage to had been a subject of tabloid fascination in New York long before her father-in-law, Donald Trump, entered politics.

At the time of their engagement, there were unflattering stories about how Trump Jr had accepted a free diamond ring from a jewellery merchant in New Jersey in exchange for staging a recreation of his wedding proposal outside the store for reporters and TV cameras.

Last month, opened a letter to her husband containing an unidentified white powder and was briefly hospitalized as a precaution, but the substance turned out to be nonhazardous.

A Massachusetts man later was charged with sending the threatening letter.