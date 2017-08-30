Donald Trump keeps 'all options' open after North Korea missile launch

US President said that “all options” are under consideration in response to firing an unidentified ballistic over on Tuesday as Kim Jong Un’s latest provocation rattled markets.

“The world has received North Korea’s latest message loud and clear: this regime has signalled its contempt for its neighbours, for all members of the United Nations, and for minimum standards of acceptable behaviour,” Trump said in a statement Tuesday before flying to Texas.

“Threatening and destabilising actions only increase the North Korean regime’s isolation in the region and among all nations of the world,” according to the statement. “All options are on the table.”

The landed in the Pacific Ocean about 1,200 km east of Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters. South Korean President Moon Jae-in ordered a show of force in response, with four F-15K conducting bomb-dropping drills.

US Ambassador to the United Nations said the launch was "absolutely unacceptable and irresponsible" and that the Security Council now needed to take serious action.

US stocks rebounded from earlier losses sparked by the launch as speculated the event wouldn’t lead to a wider conflagration. The dollar fell to its lowest level in more than 2-1/2 years against a basket of major currencies, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell and the price of gold hit more than a nine-month peak.

“A passing over is an unprecedented, grave and serious threat,” Prime Minister told reporters in Tokyo. Abe said he spoke with Trump for 40 minutes, and they agreed to increase pressure on He also called for and to take action.

The White House said in a statement that Trump and Abe agreed that poses “a grave and growing direct threat” to the US, Japan, South Korea and countries around the world. The two agreed to try to increase pressure on The Security Council was scheduled to discuss at a closed session following a 10 am meeting Tuesday.

Asked by reporters what he would do regarding as he left the White House for Texas to survey hurricane damage, Trump said, “We’ll see, we’ll see."

It was the first North Korean projectile to fly over Japanese since the regime launched a rocket over Okinawa in 2016, and undermines nascent hopes for dialogue with That’s after tensions had appeared to cool following a war of words between Trump and Kim earlier this month.

“ is acting as if it’s a nuclear weapons state,” John Park, director of the Korea Working Group at Harvard Kennedy School, told Bloomberg Television. “You can draw any number of red lines; in North Korea’s mind they’re on the cusp of getting itself the capabilities that are in the realm of the great powers.”

The state-run Korean Central News Agency mocked and goaded Trump in a commentary that didn’t reference the It called the US president “the source of headache at home and abroad” and said his policies were “either ignored or delayed” and he was snubbed by other Western leaders.

South Korean stocks led regional losses, with the Kospi index sliding as much as 1.6 per cent before closing 0.2 per cent lower. Safe haven from gold to Treasuries and the yen advanced.

Trump spoke with Abe and last week said Kim was “starting to respect us,” a shift in tone after he vowed earlier in the month that threats from would be met with “fire and fury.” He has previously said force is an option to prevent Kim from gaining a nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic