Donald Trump loses appeal, but travel ban fight isn't over yet
Business Standard

Donald Trump lashes out on Twitter over TV star Mark Cuban's article

In his article, Cuban had allegedly advised CEOs 'not to cozy up to Trump'

IANS  |  New York 

Donald Trump

A Twitter war spurred between US President Donald Trump and American businessman and TV celebrity, Mark Cuban after the latter cautioned the CEOs in a newspaper article "not to cozy up to Trump", media reports said.

According to a report in Esquire on Sunday, Cuban in Fort Worth Star-Telegram newspaper advised CEOs on how to act during the Trump administration. He cautioned them not to cozy up to Trump, even though the immediate political payoff could be tempting.

"Do what you think is right. Be an American citizen first," Cuban was quoted as saying.

However, these remarks did not apparently go well with Trump as he tweeted, accusing Cuban of being a disgruntled former supporter.
Cuban responded by simply writing "LOL".

Cuban posted the receipts of his correspondence with Trump during the campaign when Trump sent Cuban a letter questioning why Cuban no longer supported him.

Cuban responded with a note of his own and even dropped a hint that he may also campaign for presidency someday.

Mocking Trump, Cuban tweeted that it was better that the President was tweeting rather than governing.

Business Standard
Business Standard
