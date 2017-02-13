Donald Trump lashes out on Twitter over TV star Mark Cuban's article

-
ALSO READUS President Trump has not abandoned his old, unsecured Android smartphone Donald Trump's press team takes away his Twitter account Users forced to follow Donald Trump on Twitter after glitch Hundreds protest as swastikas and 'Go Trump' appear in New York park Trump advised Pattison to dump Stewart in 2012; 'he was obsessed', she said
-
I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time but I wasn't interested in taking all of his calls.He's not smart enough to run for president!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2017
Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 12, 2017
I don't know. But isn't it better for all of us that he is tweeting rather than trying to govern ? https://t.co/953MuEdfeu— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 12, 2017
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU