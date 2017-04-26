Donald Trump nominates Vishal J Amin as new 'IP Czar': All you need to know

has sent to the Senate Indian-American Vishal J Amin's name to be the US' new Amin is presently the senior counsel on the House Judiciary Committee. If confirmed by the Senate, Amin would succeed Daniel Marti in the White House.



Amin will be located in the executive office of the president. Known informally as the ‘IP czar’, the position was created by Congress in 2008 to develop ways to combat piracy. The serves in the executive office of the White House.



According to a report of White House, has also served in the administration of former president George W Bush at the White House as Associate Director for Domestic Policy and at the US Department of Commerce as Special Assistant and Associate Director for Policy in the Office of the Secretary. Amin is a Michigan resident.



"The prompt appointment and consideration of this position is critical, and we commend President Trump for his choice. Vishal Amin is a smart, thoughtful leader and we look forward to working with him," said Cary Sherman, chairman and CEO of the Recording Industry Association of America.



Trump also said he planned to nominate Neomi Rao, a professor at the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University, to fill the role of administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs.



