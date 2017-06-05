Donald Trump offers help, touts need for travel ban

President took to Twitter amid the unfolding deadly drama in London on Saturday to offer help to Britain and to promote his controversial travel ban as an extra level of security for Americans.

British police rushed to two incidents in central London after a van ploughed into pedestrians on and reports emerged of multiple stabbings in the nearby Borough Market area. Police said the attacks had been declared terrorist incidents.

At least six people were killed, police said. “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U.K., we will be there — WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!” Trump said in one of two tweets.

Trump also spoke with British Prime Minister to offer condolences and offered Washington’s “full support” in investigating and bringing the perpetrators to justice, the White House said in a statement.

In another tweet, Trump said “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!”

The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement late Saturday saying “At this time, we have no information to indicate a specific, credible terror threat in the United States.”

Trump’s appeal for his travel ban, which he says is needed to protect Americans from terrorist attacks, followed his emergency request that the Supreme Court reinstate the executive order that would bar people entering the United States from six predominantly Muslim countries.